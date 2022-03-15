Show You Care
Another mild one!

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you have been enjoying the mild weather the last few days, we have more in store! Above average temperatures continue through the work week with highs today in the mid to upper 50s, much like yesterday but with a few less clouds. Southwest winds pick up tomorrow, gusting 25-30 MPH at times, pumping our temperatures well into the 60s for the day. Look for a subtle cool down to more neat seasonal temperatures and a small chance for some rain showers to wrap up the week, but those rain chances remain low and scattered. We’re back into the 60s to welcome Spring on Sunday.

