Above Average

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm winds are blowing into the state. Overnight a southerly turn to the wind continues. Stronger southerly winds to 30 on Wednesday keep the temperature rising. Look for the 60s and 70s to be common for afternoon highs for the middle of the week. Shower chances remain in place on Thursday and Friday. Cooler weather accompanies this rain chance. Looking ahead 50s are 60s are again common next week. Have a good night.

