Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly traffic crash.(KIRO via CNN Newsource)
By KIRO staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash.

Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.

The driver of the pickup truck took off. If caught, they could face up to a year in jail.

Washington was one of the first states to pass a law making unsecured loads a crime. Passed in 2005, “Maria’s Law” is named after Maria Federici. She was 24 years old when a piece of wood fell off a trailer and crashed through her windshield, leaving her blind.

The suspect in Federici’s case was cited for a traffic infraction and fined less than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Kelsey
Iowa teacher charged with sexually abusing student
A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for...
Cedar Rapids woman who brought child to drug deal sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Shooting at Cambridge Townhouses in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids shooting sends person to the hospital Monday evening
File photo of police tape.
One injured in SE Cedar Rapids shooting; second shooting within 2 hours
Hugh Jackman and Remy Auberjonois wished the hawks well ahead of their Big Ten Tournament...
Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win

Latest News

FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors
President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that...
Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 plot jailed until trial
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy places his hand on his chest as he listens to Canadian...
Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast