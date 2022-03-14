Show You Care
Waterloo man sentenced for possessing a firearm as a drug user

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who unlawfully possessed a firearm was sentenced on Monday to 15 months in prison.

19-year-old Vantez Wright Jr. pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. Wright admitted that in February 2021, he regularly used and sold marijuana for extra money and that he preferred to have the gun at his house “just in case.’

Wright must also serve three years of supervised release after his prison term ends.

