UNI to meet Saint Louis in NIT

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team will make its second appearance in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) as the Panthers are set to take on Saint Louis University in the first round.

The Panthers (19-11) and Billikens (23-11) will meet Wednesday in St. Louis, Mo. at Chaifetz Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 PM.

This will mark their sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, but first since 1992.

UNI last made the NIT in 2012. The Panthers defeated St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia before coming up short at Drexel in the second round.

