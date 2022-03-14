Show You Care
UNI to meet Saint Louis in NIT

The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team will make its second appearance in the...
The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team will make its second appearance in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) as the Panthers are set to take on Saint Louis University in the first round.(Northern Iowa Athletics)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team will make its second appearance in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) as the Panthers are set to take on Saint Louis University in the first round.

The Panthers (19-11) and Billikens (23-11) will meet Wednesday in St. Louis, Mo. at Chaifetz Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 PM.

This will mark their sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, but first since 1992.

UNI last made the NIT in 2012. The Panthers defeated St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia before coming up short at Drexel in the second round.

