Tom Brands receives contract extension

Iowa men's wrestling head coach Tom Brands speaks during a news conference announcing an NCAA...
Iowa men's wrestling head coach Tom Brands speaks during a news conference announcing an NCAA college women's wrestling program for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.(Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands received a contract extension on Monday that would take him through the 2029 season.

Brands has won four NCAA titles and six Big Ten titles in his 16th season as the Hawks coach. His team enters the NCAA tournament this week as the defending national champions.

“There is no better person to lead the Iowa Wrestling program than Tom Brands. His sustained success at the University of Iowa is unmatched,” said Barta. “Tom epitomizes the Win. Graduate. Do it Right. philosophy. I could not be happier for Tom, his staff, student-athletes, and our fans.”

Brands is a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and three-time National Coach of the Year. The hawks have consistently led the nation in attendance every year since Brands’ first season in 2006-07.

You can read the full contract details here:

