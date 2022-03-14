Teachers at MFL MarMac raise money, shave beards for student who needs a liver transplant

MONONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Faculty and staff at MFL MarMac can go on forever about Shaun Mohs. They say he’s a sweet kid, always has a smile on his face, and he’s happy-go-lucky.

Due to chemotherapy treatments from multiple brain tumors, Shaun’s health took a toll recently. Casey Evanson, an MFL MarMac paraprofessional, said Misty Mohs, Shaun’s mom, told her just after New Year’s Day that he has cirrhosis of the liver, which causes chronic liver damage. He would need to get a transplant.

“Unfortunately what happened was that with the insurance that Shaun and Misty have, they would not cover the facility that they were going to,” Evanson said.

The Bulldog community knew they had to help. They wanted to help. One of the biggest fundraisers for Shaun’s procedure was Jake Wilke’s idea.

“We have quite a few male teachers that had pretty hellacious beards. And I one day came up to the guys and said what do you think about this idea to pick up the spirits for Shaun,” Wilke said.

“Anything that we can do to help Shaun and Misty out, we’re more than happy to do, and we’re willing to do anything we can. We just want to get Shaun back here to the school,” Wilke added.

They raised over $2,000 on that event alone and continue to have constant fundraisers. Funds as a whole have reached over $50,000.

And the efforts will continue until they can get Shaun back in school.

