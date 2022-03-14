Spring-like weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a week we have ahead! The final days of winter and the beginning of the spring season stay above normal. Highs stay in the 50s and 60s for most of the week. The warmest day will be Wednesday when part of the state could top 70. Look for a breezy southwest wind and sunshine to bring in the mid-week warmup. Showers could move in on a very scattered basis as early as Thursday. Have a great night!

