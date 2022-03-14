Polk County man survives EF4 tornado by hiding in garage just in time

RUNNELLS, Iowa (KCCI) - A man says he is lucky to have survived a tornado more than a week ago in central Iowa.

The National Weather Service confirms 13 tornadoes hit the state on March 5, including an EF-4 tornado in Runnells in Polk County.

Thomas Forck said he was outside feeding his animals when the storm rolled through. He managed to jump the fence and hit the garage button before taking cover inside.

When Forck was able to go outside, he saw the damage left by the storm, including finding his camper in a tree.

Forck said he and his wife are fortunate to survive the storm, and lucky their home and belongings were not completely wiped off the map.

“I hear glass breaking, it sounded almost like a D11 dozer came by and destroyed everything,” he said. “I am surprised it didn’t do more damage than what it did.”

The storms killed seven people statewide, including six people in Madison County. A seventh person died in Lucas County.

