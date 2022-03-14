Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Polk County man survives EF4 tornado by hiding in garage just in time

A man says he is lucky to have survived a tornado more than a week ago in central Iowa.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUNNELLS, Iowa (KCCI) - A man says he is lucky to have survived a tornado more than a week ago in central Iowa.

The National Weather Service confirms 13 tornadoes hit the state on March 5, including an EF-4 tornado in Runnells in Polk County.

Thomas Forck said he was outside feeding his animals when the storm rolled through. He managed to jump the fence and hit the garage button before taking cover inside.

When Forck was able to go outside, he saw the damage left by the storm, including finding his camper in a tree.

Forck said he and his wife are fortunate to survive the storm, and lucky their home and belongings were not completely wiped off the map.

“I hear glass breaking, it sounded almost like a D11 dozer came by and destroyed everything,” he said. “I am surprised it didn’t do more damage than what it did.”

The storms killed seven people statewide, including six people in Madison County. A seventh person died in Lucas County.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa
Cedar Rapids Police cordon off an area on the southeast side, where a report of gunshots was...
One person hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
A crash was reported.
One person killed in northeast Iowa crash
MGN
Three Iowa children killed in southwestern Kansas accident
Generic car crash
Springville man in hospital with serious injuries after Saturday night crash

Latest News

A man says he is lucky to have survived a tornado more than a week ago in central Iowa.
Polk County man survives tornado by taking cover in garage
One community is doing everything they can to make sure one of their own gets a life-saving...
Show You Care: Teachers at MFL MarMac
Fewer people in Iowa support strict vaccine requirements for school children.
Poll: Fewer Iowans support strict non-COVID-19 vaccine requirements for kids
Funeral plans are now set for 2 of the 7 people killed when tornadoes tore across Iowa.
Funerals planned for 2 Iowa tornado victims