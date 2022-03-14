Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pleasant week ahead

The week ahead features plenty of days with pleasant, spring-like temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The week ahead features plenty of days with pleasant, spring-like temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. Look for today and tomorrow to be a lot like Sunday was with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be a few more clouds around today with partly cloudy skies back on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warm one of the week, but also gusty, as afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 60s thanks to the help of some southwesterly winds. A passing front brings us back to the 50s Thursday with chances for some rain showers later in the day, overnight, and into Friday. Highs by Friday are topping out around 50, still slightly above average for this time of year. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa
A crash was reported.
One person killed in northeast Iowa crash
Cedar Rapids Police cordon off an area on the southeast side, where a report of gunshots was...
One person hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Generic car crash
Springville man in hospital with serious injuries after Saturday night crash
SaPaDaPaSo parade in 2022.
SaPaDaPaSo parade returns to downtown Cedar Rapids on different, and cold, day

Latest News

The week ahead features plenty of days with pleasant, spring-like temperatures and a mix of sun...
First Alert Forecast
Mostly cloudy skies and southerly winds promote a warm day again.
Consistency is key over the next several days
Mostly cloudy skies and southerly winds promote a warm day again.
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures continue to follow a warm trend.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, March 13