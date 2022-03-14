Patient families plan send-off for retiring pediatrician in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Families are coming together to send off a retiring pediatrician at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

Dr. Scott Nau has been practicing in the community for 40 years. He spent much of his career in private practice before joining the staff at Mercy Medical Center in 2014. Dr. Nau has helped those facing some of the most complex conditions.

“You have been a great man to me,” said Karaleigh Joens.

Karaleigh has been seeing Dr. Nau her whole life. The 18-year-old was born with down syndrome and a major heart defect.

”You know when we think about Dr. Nau we think about like she really wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for him,” said Robin Joens, Karaleigh’s mom.

“He’s taken on all the really hard cases,” she explained.

Dr. Nau has also cared for Karaleigh’s siblings, she is one of six kids.

”It’s really special to have like a personal relationship with your doctor and like that he takes care of your whole family,” said Tate Joens, Karaleigh’s younger brother.

Kirsten Corrigan says Dr. Nau has cared for her son Ryan his entire life.

”He was shaken by his daycare provider when he was 9 months old and Dr. Nau was the one who actually met us at the ER and he delivered the news that Ryan had been shaken and was going to be transported to the University of Iowa for life saving brain surgery,” Corrigan said.

Ryan is almost 21 now. He’s nonverbal, and lives with several medical issues, but Dr. Nau has been there through it all.

“He has been so instrumental in just coordinating Ryan’s care and getting to him to the right specialist,” Corrigan explained.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Nau will retire.

The families he has meant so much to, plan to gather outside of Mercy Medical Center’s Lundy Pavilion to send him off when he leaves at 3:30. It’s a small but meaningful gesture for someone who has left a lasting impact.

”Thank you for taking care of me when I was a baby,” Karaleigh said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.