Officials ID woman killed last month in Waterloo house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Officials have identified a woman killed last month in a house fire in Waterloo.

The Courier reports that authorities identified the woman as 79-year-old Mary Kaye Olsen.

Olsen died in a fire that broke out Feb. 23 in a duplex between the Cedar River and Rooff Park.

Firefighters called to the scene arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story structure’s windows.

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined but said investigators have not found anything suspicious about how the fire started.

