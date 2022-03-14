Show You Care
Iowa unemployment rate at 3.7 percent in January

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.7 percent in January, from the 3.9 percent mark in December.

Iowa businesses added 3,000 jobs in January and the total number of Iowans unemployed dropped from 64,900 to 62,700. The labor force participation rate increased to 66.8 percent.

“These numbers show Iowa’s economic recovery is continuing to press forward,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “IWD’s role is to continue that momentum by getting unemployed Iowans back into the workforce as quickly as possible. Since January, more than 640 Iowans involved in our Reemployment Case Management program have found new jobs. We will work as hard as possible to keep that number growing.”

For more data on the labor force and employment in Iowa check out the link here.

