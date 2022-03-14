Iowa teacher charged with sexually abusing student

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A teacher from Sac County has been charged with several counts of sexual abuse in the third degree after reports indicate she had an ongoing inappropriate relationship with a student.

Officials say that between August 25th, 2021 and March 4th, 2022, 34-year-old Stefanie Kelsey admitted to sex acts with a 15-year-old on more than one occasion.

East Sac County High School, where Kelsey taught at, released the following statement:

“The District is aware of the recent criminal charges filed against a staff member, Stefanie Kelsey. During its investigation into this matter, the District received and plans to accept her resignation effective immediately. The Board plans to take action on Monday, March 14. The District will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and follow all applicable District policies regarding this matter, including performing any and all reporting obligations as required by law.”

