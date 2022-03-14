Show You Care
‘I wish this war would end’: Ukrainian refugees reach 2.8M

CNN, POOL, UNKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, FROM TELEGRAM, ZELESNKY OFFICIAL TELEGRAM, Twitter/@Moon_Intel, Instagram/@zelensky_official, Twitter/Ann Marie Lipinski
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — More than 2.8 million refugees fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine have entered neighboring countries since the invasion began 19 days ago.

The pace of the exodus has slowed in recent days. But many people continued to arrive Monday in countries like Poland, Hungary and Romania.

They reported being witnesses to Russian troops targeting civilians.

An attack on Sunday on a Ukrainian military base in western Ukraine near the border with Poland has led to fears in the West that the fight was edging closer to the European Union and members of the NATO military alliance.

