Hugh Jackman sent inspirational message to Hawkeyes before Big Ten Tournament win

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Australian actor Hugh Jackman sent the hawkeyes a message wishing them well before they faced Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship match last Sunday.

In a leaked video posted from “Jackman’s Landing Fan Page” on Twitter, Jackman and actor Remy Auberjonois (who is Fran McCaffery’s brother-in-law) told the hawks to “crush it.”

Needless to say, the hawks did, winning their first Big Ten Tournament since 2006.

