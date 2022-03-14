Fire spreads from garage to home in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - An early-afternoon fire in Center Point caused damage to multiple structures on Sunday, according to officials.

At around 12:25 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 102 Green Street in Center Point. Officials arrived and located the fire in a detached garage on the property. The fire spread to the home, causing heavy damage, according to officials. The garage was described by firefighters as a total loss.

Winds at the time of the fire prompted it to spread to a nearby home at 114 Green Street. The flames caused minor damage to that home.

Fire department officials believe that an unattended grill was the origin of the blaze.

No people or animals were inside the affected structures. Nobody was injured.

The Center Point Fire Department, Walker Fire Department, Urbana Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance, and Iowa State Patrol assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

