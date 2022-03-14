Show You Care
Davenport police warn of ‘dangerous’ toy gun TikTok trend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to calls involving kids shooting water-based gel beads at motorists over the weekend, the department said in a media release. This latest TikTok trend is making its way across the country.

This is not only a potential for injuries, distracting a driver for a potential crash, this can also be a crime, the police department said. Davenport City ordinance prohibits the use of dangerous toys within the limits of the City and is a simple misdemeanor.

Police said this can also be a danger for the people with toy guns that could be mistaken for real guns.

The attached photograph shows a toy gun with its appearance altered, recently seized by the LaGrange, Georgia Police Department.
The attached photograph shows a toy gun with its appearance altered, recently seized by the LaGrange, Georgia Police Department. An individual had painted a toy gun black and silver to give it the appearance of a real gun.(KWQC/ Davenport Police)

The LaGrange, Georgia Police Department recently seized a toy gun painted black and silver to give it the appearance of a real gun, police said. Parents and guardians, if you have these toy guns, check to see if the color or appearance has been altered.

Police ask parents and guardians, to discuss the dangers and consequences of this type of behavior with your children.

The Davenport Police Department said it cannot stress enough the dangers involved in these types of activities. Pointing a gun at someone whether it is real or fake, can result in dire consequences.

Police ask to please take the opportunity to speak with children about social media platforms and ensure they understand the ramifications of participating in this type of trend.

