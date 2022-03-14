Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cyclones, Hawkeyes to both play host in NCAA women’s tournament

The University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrates their seeding in the NCAA tournament...
The University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrates their seeding in the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 13, 2022.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Games in the women’s bracket for the NCAA basketball tournament will take place in two Iowa cities this week.

The University of Iowa Hawkeyes will host a first-round matchup as the 2-seed in the Greensboro regional, facing off against 15th-seeded Illinois State on Friday in Iowa City. Both the Hawks and the Redbirds won their conference tournaments, the latter knocking out the University of Northern Iowa Panthers to capture the Missouri Valley Conference crown.

In Ames, the Iowa State University Cyclones were given a 3-seed spot against the 14th-seeded University of Texas-Arlington. That game will also take place on Friday.

If both teams win their first two games in the tournament, it would set up a game between the in-state rivals in Greensboro in the Sweet 16 round.

Exact start times have yet to be announced by the NCAA.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
SaPaDaPaSo parade in 2022.
SaPaDaPaSo parade returns to downtown Cedar Rapids on different, and cold, day
Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa
A sign outside of Courtyard Estates, an assisted living facility, in Bondurant.
Woman charged after death at central Iowa assisted living facility
Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday,...
Bohannon’s late 3 propels Hawkeyes to Big Ten championship final

Latest News

The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Iowa, Iowa State earn NCAA men’s basketball tournament bids
The Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team lifts the Big Ten Tournament trophy after defeating...
Hawkeyes hold on against Purdue, secure Big Ten tournament title for first time since 2006
The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team came up just short of the Hoops in the...
UNI falls to Illinois State 50-48 in MVC championship game
Wartburg College won their 15th NCAA DIII Wrestling National Championship on Saturday at the...
Wartburg wins 15th NCAA championship team title