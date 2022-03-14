Show You Care
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids release numbers from 2021

Critter Crusaders began its &amp;quot;Pets to Vets&amp;quot; program to help elderly pet owners...
Critter Crusaders began its &amp;quot;Pets to Vets&amp;quot; program to help elderly pet owners get their pets to appointments. (Mary Green/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids have released data for the 2021 year.

Critter Crusaders is an organization whose mission is to bring “compassion for the homeless, sick, injured abused and discarded pets that we serve.”

They say they averaged helping 1.9 animal appointments, diagnostics, and hospitalizations provided each day. They provided a life or limb-sparing surgery every 3.6 days and found a new home for a pet every 2.3 days.

They say in 2021 they assisted a total of 155 cats and dogs, provided 101 surgeries, and helped with 704 hospitalizations.

Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

