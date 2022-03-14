Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids release numbers from 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids have released data for the 2021 year.

Critter Crusaders is an organization whose mission is to bring “compassion for the homeless, sick, injured abused and discarded pets that we serve.”

They say they averaged helping 1.9 animal appointments, diagnostics, and hospitalizations provided each day. They provided a life or limb-sparing surgery every 3.6 days and found a new home for a pet every 2.3 days.

They say in 2021 they assisted a total of 155 cats and dogs, provided 101 surgeries, and helped with 704 hospitalizations.

