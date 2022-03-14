Show You Care
Consistency is key over the next several days

Expect conditions to stay fairly consistent over the next few days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet conditions dominate the next several days, along with above-normal temperatures.

Expect the first couple of days of the workweek to feel a lot like Sunday, with highs in the 50s and relatively light winds. More clouds will be around Monday, with a bit more sun Tuesday. Winds pick up a bit on Wednesday, sending in even warmer air, with highs in the 60s likely.

Showers become possible toward the end of the workweek with a nearby storm system. Temperatures turn a bit cooler then, but bounce back toward the end of next weekend.

