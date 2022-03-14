Show You Care
Cedar Rapids woman who brought child to drug deal sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for...
A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, including one incident in which she brought her child to the deal.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, including one incident in which she brought her child to the deal.

Officials said 25-year-old Paige Axler pleaded guilty on September 27, 2021, to distributing at least 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.

At the hearing, evidence showed Axler distributed about two ounces of ice methamphetamine on two occasions in December 2020. Officials said that on the first occasion, Axler brought her seven-year-old child to the drug deal.

Axler has eight adult criminal convictions.

