Cedar Rapids woman who brought child to drug deal sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, including one incident in which she brought her child to the deal.

Officials said 25-year-old Paige Axler pleaded guilty on September 27, 2021, to distributing at least 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.

At the hearing, evidence showed Axler distributed about two ounces of ice methamphetamine on two occasions in December 2020. Officials said that on the first occasion, Axler brought her seven-year-old child to the drug deal.

Axler has eight adult criminal convictions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.