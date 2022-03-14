Cedar Rapids police investigating shooting that seriously injured juvenile youth
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:24 pm Sunday evening, Cedar Rapids police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the 1600 block of 7th Avenue SE.
Officers on scene found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back in an enclosed porch of a residence. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, which are serious but non-life threatening.
Police say the shooting was a targeted event.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 319-286-5491.
