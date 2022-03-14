Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police investigating after report of gunshots

Cedar Rapids Police cordon off an area on the southeast side, where a report of gunshots was...
Cedar Rapids Police cordon off an area on the southeast side, where a report of gunshots was received, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.(Marc Bauer/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating the scene where a gun was apparently fired.

Cedar Rapids Police said that they received the report in the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue SE near its intersection with 14th Street SE.

No other information was yet made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
SaPaDaPaSo parade in 2022.
SaPaDaPaSo parade returns to downtown Cedar Rapids on different, and cold, day
Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa
A sign outside of Courtyard Estates, an assisted living facility, in Bondurant.
Woman charged after death at central Iowa assisted living facility
Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday,...
Bohannon’s late 3 propels Hawkeyes to Big Ten championship final

Latest News

A home in Center Point shows extensive damage from a fire on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Fire spreads from garage to home in Center Point
Jordan Bohannon.
Bohannon reflects on Big Ten tournament title in sixth year
The University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrates their seeding in the NCAA tournament...
Cyclones, Hawkeyes to both play host in NCAA women’s tournament
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows poor support for child vaccination