Body cam video shows resident mobility a major challenge during Geneva Tower fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities in Cedar Rapids released body camera footage showing what happened inside Geneva Tower during the Feb. 20 fire that displaced more than 100 residents.

It is clear from watching the video one of the major challenges in evacuating the building was the many people with disabilities and mobility issues. Geneva Tower is an income-based housing property for seniors 62 and older as well as adults with disabilities. There are several points in the video in which police officers offer help to residents who are struggling to breathe or walk. At two points, people were physically carried down a stairwell.

Firefighters focused on the flames while police officers worked on evacuating residents. They knocked on people’s doors and even knocked some doors down.

Several people were injured in the Geneva Tower fire, but there were no fatalities.

The owner of the building, Affordable Housing Network, Inc., started moved people back into floors 1 through 8 earlier this month.

