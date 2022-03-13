Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Woman charged after death at central Iowa assisted living facility

An investigation is underway at an assisted living facility in Bondurant after a woman's death.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman from Ankeny is facing charges in connection to the death of a woman at a central Iowa memory care facility in January.

According to television station KCCI, Catherine Forkpa, 30, was charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse.

Forkpa is an employee of Courtyard Estates, where officials said that Lynne Harriet Stewart, 77, died of hypothermia after being found outside of the facility on January 21. The low temperature on the morning when she was found was -9 degrees.

Forkpa is being held at the Polk County Jail.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
Cedar Rapids police confirm drive-by shooting occurred overnight
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
Scott Blair rescues passengers from stuck plane
Cedar Falls Schools transportation director rescues passengers in stuck plane

Latest News

SaPaDaPaSo parade.
SaPaDaPaSo parade returns to downtown Cedar Rapids on different, and cold, day
Misha, a dog rescued from Ukraine.
Cedar Rapids man, who lived in Ukraine past 5 years, reunited with dog
Sukup grain bin company helping Ukraine refugees.
Iowa grain bin company helping Ukraine refugees
SaPaDaPaSo parade.
SaPaDaPaSo parade returns to downtown Cedar Rapids