Woman charged after death at central Iowa assisted living facility

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman from Ankeny is facing charges in connection to the death of a woman at a central Iowa memory care facility in January.

According to television station KCCI, Catherine Forkpa, 30, was charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse.

Forkpa is an employee of Courtyard Estates, where officials said that Lynne Harriet Stewart, 77, died of hypothermia after being found outside of the facility on January 21. The low temperature on the morning when she was found was -9 degrees.

Forkpa is being held at the Polk County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.