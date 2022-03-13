Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids officials release body-cam footage from Geneva Tower fire

WATCH: Cedar Rapids Police body-cam footage from Geneva Tower fire
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 20, an overnight fire damaged the Geneva Tower apartments and forced residents to be evacuated.

Cedar Rapids Police released body-cam footage from a variety of officers on the night to highlight some of the lengths officers had to go to in order to get everyone in the building out safely.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the 9th floor that quickly spread to the 10th. Cedar Rapids Fire Investigators said smoking materials left unattended too close to combustible materials ignited just after midnight in a room on the ninth floor and spread quickly to floors 10, 11, and 12.

Footage shows officers clearing rooms and helping immobile residents move through hallways and down stairwells to get them outside.

A temporary shelter was ultimately set up at a nearby church for those evacuated residents. Residents have been able to slowly move back into the Geneva Towers as of March 3.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
SaPaDaPaSo parade in 2022.
SaPaDaPaSo parade returns to downtown Cedar Rapids on different, and cold, day
For many black Iowans living in a small town, getting a haircut can be a chore.
People of color struggle to find someone who can properly cut their hair in small town Iowa
Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday,...
Bohannon’s late 3 propels Hawkeyes to Big Ten championship final
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools

Latest News

WATCH: Cedar Rapids Police body-cam footage from Geneva Tower fire
WATCH: Cedar Rapids Police body-cam footage from Geneva Tower fire
Generic car crash
Springville man in hospital with serious injuries after Saturday night crash
Ukraine refugees tell harrowing tales even as numbers ease
Ukraine refugees tell harrowing tales even as numbers ease
Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa