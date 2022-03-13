Cedar Rapids officials release body-cam footage from Geneva Tower fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 20, an overnight fire damaged the Geneva Tower apartments and forced residents to be evacuated.

Cedar Rapids Police released body-cam footage from a variety of officers on the night to highlight some of the lengths officers had to go to in order to get everyone in the building out safely.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the 9th floor that quickly spread to the 10th. Cedar Rapids Fire Investigators said smoking materials left unattended too close to combustible materials ignited just after midnight in a room on the ninth floor and spread quickly to floors 10, 11, and 12.

Footage shows officers clearing rooms and helping immobile residents move through hallways and down stairwells to get them outside.

A temporary shelter was ultimately set up at a nearby church for those evacuated residents. Residents have been able to slowly move back into the Geneva Towers as of March 3.

