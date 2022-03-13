Show You Care
Wartburg wins 15th NCAA championship team title

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wartburg College won their 15th NCAA DIII Wrestling National Championship on Saturday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

They won the title 79 team points, but finished the meeting without a national champion.

Zayren Terukina at 141 pounds was Wartburg’s lone finalist. He fell to Mount Union’s Jordin James who claimed his second national title after winning it at 133 in 2019.

Former Western Dubuque state champion Bradan Birt earned a 14-2 major decision at 165 pounds to earn a national title. He is Millikin’s first NCAA champion. His dad was also a national champion for Upper Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

