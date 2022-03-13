Warmer temperatures return on Sunday and stick around for the work week.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Spring returns to Eastern Iowa with temperatures Sunday morning in the 20s and 30s. Thanks to warm air moving into the region from the west, Sunday’s highs will be well above normal in the low to mid-50s. We’ll also have plenty of sunshine to end the weekend.

Temperatures will stay warm through the workweek, with highs through Friday in the 50s & 60s. Our next chance for precipitation is on late Thursday and Friday.

