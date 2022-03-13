Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Warmer temperatures return on Sunday and stick around for the work week.

Warmer temperatures return on Sunday and stick around for the workweek
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Spring returns to Eastern Iowa with temperatures Sunday morning in the 20s and 30s. Thanks to warm air moving into the region from the west, Sunday’s highs will be well above normal in the low to mid-50s. We’ll also have plenty of sunshine to end the weekend.

Temperatures will stay warm through the workweek, with highs through Friday in the 50s & 60s. Our next chance for precipitation is on late Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
For many black Iowans living in a small town, getting a haircut can be a chore.
People of color struggle to find someone who can properly cut their hair in small town Iowa
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
An Omaha woman was charged $400 for a locksmith to unlock her car on freezing cold day....
‘Are you kidding me’: Locksmith charges $400 to unlock vehicle in cold weather
Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday,...
Bohannon’s late 3 propels Hawkeyes to Big Ten championship final

Latest News

Warmer temperatures return Sunday and stick around for the workweek
Warmer temperatures return on Sunday and stick around for the workweek
A warm front approaches from the west.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, March 12
Temperatures warm up quite a bit for Sunday.
Southwest winds send temperatures surging Sunday
Temperatures warm up quite a bit for Sunday.
First Alert Forecast