Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UNI beats Missouri State 63-57, secure spot in Hoops in the Heartland championship game

The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team took down Missouri State 63-57 to...
The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team took down Missouri State 63-57 to clinch their spot in the Hoops in the Heartland Championship game on Sunday.(Northern Iowa Athletics)
By Chelsie Brown
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team took down Missouri State 63-57 to clinch their spot in the Hoops in the Heartland championship game on Sunday.

Karli Rucker led the Panther with 18 points while Grace Boffeli and Bre Gunnels each added 14. Kam Finley also had a double-digit games recording 13 points. Boffeli and Gunnels also led the team in rebounds with 9 and 8 boards respectively.

The Panthers will face Illinois State in the Hoops in the Heartland championship game. UNI won both regular-season matchups with the Redbirds. Tipoff is set for 1 PM.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
Cedar Rapids police confirm drive-by shooting occurred overnight
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
Scott Blair rescues passengers from stuck plane
Cedar Falls Schools transportation director rescues passengers in stuck plane