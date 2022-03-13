UNI beats Missouri State 63-57, secure spot in Hoops in the Heartland championship game

MOLINE, Ill. Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team took down Missouri State 63-57 to clinch their spot in the Hoops in the Heartland championship game on Sunday.

Karli Rucker led the Panther with 18 points while Grace Boffeli and Bre Gunnels each added 14. Kam Finley also had a double-digit games recording 13 points. Boffeli and Gunnels also led the team in rebounds with 9 and 8 boards respectively.

The Panthers will face Illinois State in the Hoops in the Heartland championship game. UNI won both regular-season matchups with the Redbirds. Tipoff is set for 1 PM.

