UNI falls to Illinois State 50-48 in MVC championship game

MOLINE, Ill. (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team came up just short of the Hoops in the Heartland Championship falling 50-48 against Illinois State.

The Panthers couldn’t drop in a bucket in the last five minutes of the game, just missing out on the NCAA Tournament.

Karli Rucker was the only Panther in double figures with 16 points. Emerson Green added 9 points, while Kam Finley sunk six on the day. Bre Gunnels led the team in rebounds with 8.

With a 22-10 overall record, UNI is expected to make the women’s NIT tournament field. The first 64 teams will be revealed Sunday evening at 8 P.M.

