Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UNI falls to Illinois State 50-48 in MVC championship game

The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team came up just short of the Hoops in the...
The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team came up just short of the Hoops in the Heartland Championship falling 50-48 against Illinois State.(Northern Iowa Athletics)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team came up just short of the Hoops in the Heartland Championship falling 50-48 against Illinois State.

The Panthers couldn’t drop in a bucket in the last five minutes of the game, just missing out on the NCAA Tournament.

Karli Rucker was the only Panther in double figures with 16 points. Emerson Green added 9 points, while Kam Finley sunk six on the day. Bre Gunnels led the team in rebounds with 8.

With a 22-10 overall record, UNI is expected to make the women’s NIT tournament field. The first 64 teams will be revealed Sunday evening at 8 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
SaPaDaPaSo parade in 2022.
SaPaDaPaSo parade returns to downtown Cedar Rapids on different, and cold, day
Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday,...
Bohannon’s late 3 propels Hawkeyes to Big Ten championship final
A sign outside of Courtyard Estates, an assisted living facility, in Bondurant.
Woman charged after death at central Iowa assisted living facility
For many black Iowans living in a small town, getting a haircut can be a chore.
People of color struggle to find someone who can properly cut their hair in small town Iowa