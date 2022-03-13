Show You Care
Ukraine refugees tell harrowing tales even as numbers ease
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUCEAVA, Romania (AP) — Elena Yurchuk saw families with children blown up and the hospital she worked in reduced to rubble during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 44-year-old nurse from the northern Ukrainian town of Chernihiv says “I don’t know if I have a home or not.” Yurchuk has arrived to safety in the Romanian border town of Suceava that has welcomed thousands of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the past days.

The number of people arriving in neighboring countries from Ukraine appears to have eased in the past week. The refugees’ harrowing accounts of destruction and death are evidence of the continued suffering of civilians in Ukrainian cities besieged by the Russian forces.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

