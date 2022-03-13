Springville man in hospital with serious injuries after Saturday night crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 10:46 p.m. on March 12th the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Rescue, Marion Police, Iowa State Patrol, Marion Fire and Area Ambulance all responded to a personal injury accident at Highway 13 and County Home Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they learned that a vehicle driven by David Antonowicz from Cedar Rapids was traveling south on Highway 13 and failed to stop at a stop sign at County Home Road. He hit a vehicle driven by David Lam of Springville who was traveling east on County Home Road.

Following the accident, Lam was trapped in his vehicle and was extricated by Marion Fire and taken to a local hospital by Area Ambulance for serious injuries. Antonowicz didn’t sustain injuries from the accident.

Antonowciz was arrested and taken to Linn County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.