Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

SaPaDaPaSo parade returns to downtown Cedar Rapids on different, and cold, day

By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown Cedar Rapids was a sea of green Saturday during the return of the SaPaDaPaSo parade.

While people got into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days ahead of the actual holiday, the real theme of the day was bundling up. This SaPaDaPaSo was the coldest since 1993. As a result, crowds were a little thin.

“It looks a little emptier than normal,” Mark Woods, of Fairfax, said. “It was a nice day in the sun.”

Organizers said they needed to move the parade to the Saturday before March 17, and plan to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. It was a move that made sense to them.

“We needed to think about the future sustainability of the parade,” Michelle Lochner, president-elect of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Society, said.

Lochner said the move allowed them to get more volunteers and floats. Despite the lack of luck with the weather during the parade, she said people were still going to enjoy themselves.

“We’re Iowans,” Lochner said. “We’re hardy. This is March in Iowa; we can handle the weather.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
Cedar Rapids police confirm drive-by shooting occurred overnight
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
Scott Blair rescues passengers from stuck plane
Cedar Falls Schools transportation director rescues passengers in stuck plane

Latest News

A sign outside of Courtyard Estates, an assisted living facility, in Bondurant.
Woman charged after death at central Iowa assisted living facility
Misha, a dog rescued from Ukraine.
Cedar Rapids man, who lived in Ukraine past 5 years, reunited with dog
Sukup grain bin company helping Ukraine refugees.
Iowa grain bin company helping Ukraine refugees
SaPaDaPaSo parade.
SaPaDaPaSo parade returns to downtown Cedar Rapids