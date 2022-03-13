SaPaDaPaSo parade returns to downtown Cedar Rapids on different, and cold, day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown Cedar Rapids was a sea of green Saturday during the return of the SaPaDaPaSo parade.

While people got into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days ahead of the actual holiday, the real theme of the day was bundling up. This SaPaDaPaSo was the coldest since 1993. As a result, crowds were a little thin.

“It looks a little emptier than normal,” Mark Woods, of Fairfax, said. “It was a nice day in the sun.”

Organizers said they needed to move the parade to the Saturday before March 17, and plan to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. It was a move that made sense to them.

“We needed to think about the future sustainability of the parade,” Michelle Lochner, president-elect of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Society, said.

Lochner said the move allowed them to get more volunteers and floats. Despite the lack of luck with the weather during the parade, she said people were still going to enjoy themselves.

“We’re Iowans,” Lochner said. “We’re hardy. This is March in Iowa; we can handle the weather.”

