One person killed in northeast Iowa crash

A crash was reported.
(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESCO, Iowa (KCRG) - A one-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality north of Cresco on Saturday night.

At around 10:33 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol said that a 2009 Pontiac G6, operated by Alex Hanson, 18, of Cresco, was traveling southbound on Willow Avenue near the corner of 70th Street. Deputies believe that the vehicle went out of control, rolling over and ejecting Hanson from the car.

Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

The Cresco Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Cresco Fire & EMS, Cresco Towing & Recovery, and Hindt Hudeck Funeral Home assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

