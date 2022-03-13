Show You Care
Iowa grain bin manufacturer helps refugees from Ukraine

By KCCI
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHEFIELD, Iowa (KCCI) - Sukup Manufacturing Co., along with their business partner in Ukraine, the Grain House Company, is helping refugees escape the war in Ukraine KCCI reports.

Sukup and the Grain House Company are working together to to get dozens of women and children across the border to Poland, then onto Denmark, where Sukup Europe has its headquarters. Sukup employees in Europe have made five trips, moving 36 Ukrainians safely to Denmark. Sukup employees drove the caravans overnight, traveling 1,200 miles one-way to Denmark.

Sukup worked with Danish authorities to keep families together.

