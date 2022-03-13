Show You Care
Iowa Democratic caucus could soon be a thing of the past

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Democrats are actively discussing moving away from having caucuses, which is a method that Iowa uses for voting.

At the Democratic National Committee’s Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C. Democratic party officials signaled major changes to the presidential nomination calendar.

Democrats say they want to move more diverse and more competitive states earlier in the nomination process to favor primaries over caucuses.

Iowa’s last Democratic caucus was beset with chaos as a mobile reporting App failed and phone likes got backed up, which caused confusion and delayed results.

