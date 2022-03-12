Whitney Hemmer talks about cabbage in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about the different types of cabbage and even more ways to enjoy the vegetable in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Green Cabbage
- Is high in vitamin C and low in calories.
- Is great in stir fries, salads, and even roasted.
Red Cabbage
- To retain the vegetable’s purple color, add 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice per 1 cup of raw cabbage.
- Is high in vitamin C and low in calories.
Napa Cabbage
- Napa cabbage aren’t as firm as green cabbage
- Napa cabbage becomes sweeter when cooked, making it prefect for stir fry or noodle dishes
Creative ways to eat cabbage
- A shredded cabbage and carrot coleslaw mix
- Sauerkraut with fermented cabbage. Make sure to drain and squeeze the sauerkraut to remove excess moisture.
