Whitney Hemmer talks about cabbage in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about the different types of cabbage and even more ways to enjoy the vegetable in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Green Cabbage

Is high in vitamin C and low in calories.

Is great in stir fries, salads, and even roasted.

Red Cabbage

To retain the vegetable’s purple color, add 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice per 1 cup of raw cabbage.

Is high in vitamin C and low in calories.

Napa Cabbage

Napa cabbage aren’t as firm as green cabbage

Napa cabbage becomes sweeter when cooked, making it prefect for stir fry or noodle dishes

Creative ways to eat cabbage

A shredded cabbage and carrot coleslaw mix Sauerkraut with fermented cabbage. Make sure to drain and squeeze the sauerkraut to remove excess moisture.

