Whitney Hemmer talks about cabbage in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about the different types of cabbage and even more ways to enjoy the vegetable in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Green Cabbage

  • Is high in vitamin C and low in calories.
  • Is great in stir fries, salads, and even roasted.

Red Cabbage

  • To retain the vegetable’s purple color, add 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice per 1 cup of raw cabbage.
  • Is high in vitamin C and low in calories.

Napa Cabbage

  • Napa cabbage aren’t as firm as green cabbage
  • Napa cabbage becomes sweeter when cooked, making it prefect for stir fry or noodle dishes

Creative ways to eat cabbage

  1. A shredded cabbage and carrot coleslaw mix
  2. Sauerkraut with fermented cabbage. Make sure to drain and squeeze the sauerkraut to remove excess moisture.

