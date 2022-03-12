A very cold Saturday followed by a much warmer Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It is frigid this morning, with temperatures in the single digits, wind chills in the single digits, and teens below zero. Saturday afternoon will be well below normal, with highs only climbing to the 20s. It will also be sunny with only a few clouds.

Winds will bring in warmer air on Sunday, allowing high temperatures to climb into the low to mid-50s with sunshine. Temperatures will stay warm through the workweek, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.