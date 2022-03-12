Show You Care
Southwest winds send temperatures surging Sunday

Southwesterly winds bring in warmer air for Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A wind shift switches our weather from a wintry feel to something a bit more spring-like over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 10s and low 20s before stabilizing and then rising a bit by daybreak. Sunshine and southwesterly-to-westerly winds on Sunday allow our highs to jump into the low to mid 50s for most.

Expect similar conditions to last through about Tuesday, with a slight setback in highs by then. Wednesday brings another jump in temperatures into the 60s, before a storm system passes nearby and brings a chance for showers to end the workweek.

It will be drier next weekend, with above normal highs continuing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

