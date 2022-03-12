School employees advocate for bonus payment guidelines to expand

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A paraeducator and district superintendent are among the many school employees advocating for the state to expand who is eligible for bonus payments.

Currently, $1,000 bonus payments are being awarded to teachers rather than all school employees. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) said the payments were meant as a thank you to teachers who worked during the pandemic and as a retention tool in her condition of the state speech.

Those staff members excluded from the bonus like school nurses, bus drivers, and paraeducators became hopeful they would also become eligible for the payments after the Iowa Department of Education expanded the eligibility requirements on Tuesday.

Originally, only those teachers teaching 100% in-person were eligible. Today, any teacher who taught at least 1 class in-person is eligible for the payment.

Kim Baldwin, who is a paraeducator for the Linn-Mar Community School District, said she was disappointed when she learned she wouldn’t receive a bonus payment. She said it’s frustrating feeling like your job isn’t valued.

“It makes us feel like we’re not important, that were not cared about and that teachers are the only ones who are important,” Baldwin said. “And this isn’t a one-house school house anymore when teachers do it all.”

She said her husband is a school custodian and also won’t receive any money for cleaning up schools during the pandemic to keep them safe and open.

Heather Doe, who is a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Education, said in a written statement the department knows there are many people who provide critical support and services to students. But, she said the eligibility requirements were set based on the amount of funding available to cover the payments.

“The parameters were set based on the finite amount of federal and state funding available to cover the retention payments,” she wrote. “The Department of Education’s role is to work with our district and school partners to distribute the funds to eligible teachers as quickly as possible.”

The bonus payments came from the federal government in a program called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, also known as ESSER Funds. The program came from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was the last federal COVID-19 relief package.

Doe pointed out some districts have used the ESSER Funds to pay those staff members who are non-eligible. Rob Busch, who is the superintendent for Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District, said he has already earmarked those dollars for other projects to protect students from COVID-19 and future pandemics like a new HVAC system.

He said he’ll try to pursue possible bonuses for those employees not eligible through his general fund instead.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.