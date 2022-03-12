Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Russia-Ukraine War: Key things to know about the conflict

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict
Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its third week with Russian troops pressing their offensive across the country. Ukraine’s government said on Saturday that Russia’s troops have shelled a mosque sheltering more than 80 people in the besieged city of Mariupol. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Across Ukraine, urban areas are pounded with artillery and airstrikes and deploying siege tactics honed in Syria and Chechnya — where front line cities were reduced to rubble. Bombardment intensified as Russian units fanned out to prepare for an assault on the capital, Kyiv, a major political and strategic prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainians have vowed to annihilate any Russian forces who enter the capital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
Cedar Rapids police confirm drive-by shooting occurred overnight
One injured in southwest Cedar Rapids stabbing
Scott Blair rescues passengers from stuck plane
Cedar Falls Schools transportation director rescues passengers in stuck plane

Latest News

Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
COVID-19 "Test-to-Treat" sites at some CVS and Walgreens locations are ready to see patients...
Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients
Road to table: Wyoming's got a new app for claiming roadkill
Road to table: Wymoing’s got a new app for claiming roadkill
Zelenskyy open for talks with Putin in Israel https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Zelenskyy open for talks with Putin in Israel
New Hampshire's Mount Washington
Owner of Cog Railway proposes lodging on Mount Washington