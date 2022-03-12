People of color struggle to find someone who can properly cut their hair in small town Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - For many black Iowans living in a small town, getting a haircut can be a chore.

That was why one Eastern Iowa College partnered with a barber from Rochester, Minnesota, to make sure black students on campus can get a nice haircut.

“I could only get a haircut when I go home,” said Mychal Shed, a junior at Luther College. “There was a point in time when didn’t get my haircut for four months.”

Luther College then started to partner with Clipdart to hire Gilbert Jordan, owner of Uncle Gil’s in Rochester. Uncle Gil lives unto his name, giving life advice while giving them a chop.

“I try to encourage them and tell them the small town is a better setting because now you can focus on what you’re supposed to,” said Gil.

His clippers fill the void these students need while giving them the barber-client dynamic they have missed since they got to Luther College.

“Once you find a barber, it’s like a relationship of its own,” said Daniel Webster.

“When I got out here, I called my Barber, Mo, and told him I hated to do this to him,” said Mychal. “He told me to do what I had to do. He gave me the right of passage.”

Students like Webster and Shed could now walk around campus with the confidence a fresh cut gives them.

“I’m feeling good,” said Webster. “I’m smiling; it feels like the birds are out, the sun is out, everything’s a little brighter.”

“A Couple of days ago, I looked in the mirror, and I didn’t know who I was looking at,” said Mychal.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.