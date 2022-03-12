North Linn avenges 2018 loss to GVC, win 1A crown 52-48

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The mantra ‘heart over height’ helped fuel the North Linn boys basketball team to a 52-48 state championship victory over Grandview Christian in the 1A title game Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

This marked the Lynx fifth consecutive appearance in the state championship game, but first state title since 2019. North Linn fell to GVC in the 1A title game in 2018.

The Lynx were led by Dylan Kurt who scored 16 points. Tate Haughenbury followed with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Austin Hilmer was also in double digits in points with 10.

“To finally be able to put these pieces together really feels good. We’ve been down here the last two years and watched those guys walk of with a hat the last two years. That was really painful for a lot of us and we took that personally,” said Haughenbury.

“To come up short and come up short again and finally get the win to a team that we’ve lost to before, it feels really good. It feels even better knowing that I was able to play a high school career and have the best coaches in Iowa and the best teammates that I will ever find,” added Kurt.

North Linn handed GVC their only loss on the season. The Lynx finish with a 27-1 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.