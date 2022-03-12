Show You Care
NCAA Division III wrestling championships returns to Cedar Rapids, hometown stars shine

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two years after the NCAA cancelled the Division III wrestling tournament, along with all other winter and spring championships, in Cedar Rapids, the championships returned.

Then called the U.S. Cellular Center, now the Alliant Energy PowerHouse played host to more than fifty teams, including Wartburg College, Coe College and Central College.

Former Jefferson standout and a 2021 NWCA National Champion Kyle Bridge won his first round matchup by tech fall 19-4. He said finally having a loud environment in an NCAA championship has helped him.

““It was awesome,” Briggs said. “You can really build off the energy that you get from the crowd so I really appreciated that.”

Other local wrestlers who advanced to the quarterfinals included Coe’s Will Esmoil from West Liberty and Wartburg’s Joe Pins from Dubuque Hempstead.

