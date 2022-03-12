Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in shooting death of man in Iowa City

Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.(Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man inside a crowded Iowa City apartment last year.

Sammy Imaedeen Hamed pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder. He was originally charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 12, 2021, death of 19-year-old Quincy Russom during a robbery. Police say Hamed was one of several people inside the apartment when Russom was shot, and the shooting was not reported for more than 30 minutes.

Hamed must serve a minimum of 35 years of a 50-year sentence before being eligible for parole. He will be sentenced May 6.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
Haley Slanton auditions on American Idol
Cedar Rapids woman auditions on newest season of American Idol
Cedar Rapids police confirm drive-by shooting occurred overnight
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
Nothing off the table for closed Cedar Rapids schools
One injured in southwest Cedar Rapids stabbing

Latest News

A bird flu case was reported.
Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in central Illinois
Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday,...
Bohannon’s late 3 propels Hawkeyes to Big Ten championship final
Road to table: Wyoming's got a new app for claiming roadkill
Road to table: Wyoming’s got a new app for claiming roadkill
Zelenskyy open for talks with Putin in Israel https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Zelenskyy open for talks with Putin in Israel