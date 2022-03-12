Show You Care
Liberty High School students stand up against law banning transgender women and girls from sports

Under a Kentucky bill, the gender of a student for the purpose of determining athletic eligibility would be determined by the ”student’s certified birth certificate as originally issued at the time of birth or adoption.”(MGN)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a week after Governor Reynolds signed a law banning transgender women and girls from female sports, students are still expressing their frustration.

“It’s just unfair to all the people who are just trying to find their place in the world and do the things that are going to be able to make them happy and feel normal,” said Maxwell Thompson, a track athlete at Liberty High School.

Thompson is not alone in his frustration.

“It’s not fair in any way. Because most of these students they already feel excluded from other things in their community and just having this law pass, you’re just excluding them, like even more from things that they should be able to participate in,“ said Shay Church, a track athlete at Liberty High School.

Students used the words “disgusted” and “misunderstood” when describing the way the new law makes them feel.

“They obviously don’t understand how we all feel,” said Thompson.

“What we’re striving for is a sense of belonging,” Carter Gage, a track athlete at Liberty High School.

Although this ban is in place students hold hope that change can be made in the future.

“I think that we ought to focus more on making our corner of the world a better place,” Christian Montover, a track athlete at Liberty High School.

