Knights shine as Wartburg sends six wrestlers to the NCAA Division II national semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Looking for their 15th NCAA national championship, Wartburg College had an incredible day one in Cedar Rapids.

The Knights had six wrestlers win their quarterfinal matchups, including Brady Kynder, Zayren Terukina, Kris Rumph, David Hollingsworth, Zane Mulder and Kyle Briggs.

Wartburg sits in first with 58 team points after Friday night, ahead of Augsburg University with 45 and Wabash College with 40.5.

Coe College, sitting in seventh with 24 team points, sent Will Esmoil to the semifinals at 165. Central College’s Shandon Akeo also made the semifinals at 125. Shane Liegal from Loras College advanced at 184.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.