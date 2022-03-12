Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Half and Half Weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chilly winds have moved across the state as a cold front moves to the south. Winds diminish and the sky clears tonight allowing temperatures to drop. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with a windchill below zero. Look for a quick turnaround on Sunday. Southwest flow brings warmer weather our way with highs back in the 50s. The 50s and 60s are ahead next week as not only do our clocks spring forward, our temperatures do too. Have a good night and a safe weekend. -Joe

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has destroyed at a queue building for an upcoming “family flume ride” at Lost Island...
Fire destroys queue building at Lost Island Theme Park
A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District...
Iowa City school district considers move to year-round, four-day school week
Police said they arrested 39-year-old Ivan Wilson on Wednesday. He has been charged with second...
Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing child for about 8 years
An Iowa couple rode out Saturday's storm in their car.
Iowa couple rides out Saturday’s storm in their vehicle
Scott Blair rescues passengers from stuck plane
Cedar Falls Schools transportation director rescues passengers in stuck plane

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Look for highs in the 20s today. Northwest winds will gust 20-30 MPH or greater at times,...
Winds pick up and temperatures stay down
Northwest winds will gust 20-30 MPH or greater at times, dropping our wind chill readings to...
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Forecast: Friday, Afternoon, March 11
Look for highs in the 20s today. Northwest winds will gust 20-30 MPH or greater at times,...
First Alert Forecast