Half and Half Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chilly winds have moved across the state as a cold front moves to the south. Winds diminish and the sky clears tonight allowing temperatures to drop. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with a windchill below zero. Look for a quick turnaround on Sunday. Southwest flow brings warmer weather our way with highs back in the 50s. The 50s and 60s are ahead next week as not only do our clocks spring forward, our temperatures do too. Have a good night and a safe weekend. -Joe

