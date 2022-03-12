Bohannon’s late 3 propels Hawkeyes to Big Ten championship final

INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - The University of Iowa men’s basketball team is one step closer to achieving a feat that has eluded them since 2006.

Sixth-year senior Jordan Bohannon launched a deep three-point shot with one second remaining to secure the win for the Hawkeyes against the Indiana Hoosiers 80-77. Bohannon’s shot was one of three 3-point baskets made by him in the last 2:26 of the second half, with Keegan Murray contributing a fourth 3-point bucket as part of his 32 point scoring effort.

The Hawkeyes trailed for the entirety of the second half until Bohannon’s first points of the second half tied the game at 71 apiece.

Iowa will face the winner of the other Big Ten Tournament semifinal game between Michigan State and Purdue. The championship game takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

